Barclays Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE GPN opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average of $124.23. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

