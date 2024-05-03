Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,662.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 105,642 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 34,159 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 230,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 96,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,621.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF opened at $46.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

