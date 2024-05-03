Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Whirlpool by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WHR opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.