Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.66.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

