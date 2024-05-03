SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 192,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

