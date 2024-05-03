Saga Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74.80 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Saga token can currently be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00005514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $299.74 million and $74.80 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Saga has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,005,120,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,868,866 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,005,067,741 with 91,849,725 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 3.2286877 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $55,801,450.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.