American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Raised to $16.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $252.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 13,583.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

