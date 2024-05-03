ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $370.40 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00134833 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010017 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
ReddCoin Profile
ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.
Buying and Selling ReddCoin
