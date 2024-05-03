Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Get Criteo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRTO

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,198,905.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,637 shares in the company, valued at $15,613,953.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,198,905.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,637 shares in the company, valued at $15,613,953.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,607 shares of company stock worth $2,932,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,670,000 after acquiring an additional 531,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth about $15,306,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 22.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after acquiring an additional 187,288 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,391 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.