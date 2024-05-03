Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 621 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after buying an additional 391,930 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 666,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.25 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

