BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Rating for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.78% from the stock’s current price.

CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

CTMX opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CytomX Therapeutics

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

