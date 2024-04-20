SAB Biotherapeutics’ (SABS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SABS opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.