Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for VSE in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VSEC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. VSE has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of VSE by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

