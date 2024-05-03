Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 232 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Salesforce by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $2,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,993 shares of company stock valued at $184,255,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $272.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.76 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.72. The stock has a market cap of $263.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

