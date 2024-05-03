Stifel Nicolaus Raises FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $42.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.44.

FormFactor stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,776,179.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,075.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at $22,776,179.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,398,580. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 124.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

