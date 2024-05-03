Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Gregory W. Buckley Acquires 1,070 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) VP Gregory W. Buckley acquired 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $24,674.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,062.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PEO opened at $23.10 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

