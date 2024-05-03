Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Gregory W. Buckley Acquires 1,070 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) VP Gregory W. Buckley acquired 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $24,674.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,062.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of PEO opened at $23.10 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Natural Resources Fund
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.