Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 64 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Equifax were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,928,000 after purchasing an additional 65,620 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,419,000 after purchasing an additional 178,224 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,037 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,404,000 after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.77 and its 200 day moving average is $233.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

