Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 858,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,982,000 after acquiring an additional 450,391 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 573,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 50,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 359,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 181,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.