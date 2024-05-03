Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Rosty Raykov Sells 2,431 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) CEO Rosty Raykov sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $22,146.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, April 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $476,225.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FENC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

