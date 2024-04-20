Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.50 price target on the stock.
Palisade Bio Price Performance
Shares of Palisade Bio stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Palisade Bio has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.
Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Palisade Bio will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio
About Palisade Bio
Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.
See Also
