Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Palisade Bio stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Palisade Bio has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Palisade Bio will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 477,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.

