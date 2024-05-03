LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. LivaNova updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Performance

LivaNova stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Barclays raised their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

