Concord Wealth Partners Trims Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lennar were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 828.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 308,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after buying an additional 275,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after buying an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE LEN opened at $155.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.02. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.