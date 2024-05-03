Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Allegion were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allegion by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,922,000 after purchasing an additional 153,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,425,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,342 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Allegion stock opened at $122.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

