Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $20,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,971.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,442,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,815,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,082,000 after acquiring an additional 649,001 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after buying an additional 460,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,518,000 after purchasing an additional 171,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

See Also

