Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 647,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

