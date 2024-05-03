Bessie Ross Wills Purchases 4,000 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) Director Bessie Ross Wills bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $15,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVSB. TheStreet cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
