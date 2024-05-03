Bessie Ross Wills Purchases 4,000 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) Director Bessie Ross Wills bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $15,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Riverview Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVSB. TheStreet cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

