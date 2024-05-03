Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Insider Claire Hatton Purchases 2,136 Shares of Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LICGet Free Report) insider Claire Hatton bought 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.65 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of A$24,884.40 ($16,371.32).

Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.47.

Lifestyle Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Lifestyle Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

