Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 261 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Etsy were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $102.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

