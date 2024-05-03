Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $554,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Sysco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

