DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target Cut to $6.50

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DocGo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.64 million, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocGo

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of DocGo by 55.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocGo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,672,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in DocGo by 1.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,359 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in DocGo by 6.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,406,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 145,163 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DocGo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 85,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

