CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health updated its FY24 guidance to at least $7.00 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.