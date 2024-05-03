Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 685.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.59.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

