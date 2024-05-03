Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,407 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,407 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $119,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 40.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

NYSE ACN opened at $300.30 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.68 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $10,276,287 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

