Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $290,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,875,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

