Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.82. Polar Power has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 802.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

