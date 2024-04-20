Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.89.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $131.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.64. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,474,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

