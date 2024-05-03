TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 2.33. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

