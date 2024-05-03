Enovis’ (ENOV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s previous close.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Get Enovis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENOV

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $52.13 on Friday. Enovis has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enovis by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 450,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 902.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.