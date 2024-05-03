Teleflex’s (TFX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Get Teleflex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $198.78 on Friday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.02.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $678,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.