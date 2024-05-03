Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynex in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zynex’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Zynex alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Zynex Stock Performance

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.63 million, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.49. Zynex has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Zynex had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 122,128 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zynex by 594.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 195,801 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 186,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 50,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Zynex by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.