Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chegg in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut Chegg to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.72.

Chegg Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CHGG opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.57 million, a PE ratio of -27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Chegg has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.