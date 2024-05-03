Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,810 VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 167,606 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

