Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43, Zacks reports. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Surmodics updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.670–0.470 EPS.

Surmodics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $34.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $491.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surmodics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Surmodics from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

