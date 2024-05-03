Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after acquiring an additional 371,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,292,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $195.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.32. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

