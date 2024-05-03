Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $121.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

