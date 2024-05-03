AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.870-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Mizuho started coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.13.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

