Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 208.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

