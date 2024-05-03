Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $204.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $204.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

