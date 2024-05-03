Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 109.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,165,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 805,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average is $102.71.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

