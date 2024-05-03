InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Get InMode alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INMD

InMode Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $17.36 on Friday. InMode has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter worth $1,954,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in InMode by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in InMode by 58.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,448,000 after acquiring an additional 584,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in InMode by 45.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 51,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.